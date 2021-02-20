Mercury (MER) Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $17,160.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00485151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00402622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025256 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

