Meta (MTA) One Day Volume Tops $4.47 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. Meta has a total market cap of $54.12 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00005468 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00474078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00405647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

