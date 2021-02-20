Metadium Price Hits $0.0156 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a total market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $113,951.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00772815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.46 or 0.04699106 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

