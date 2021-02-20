Metal Price Up 26.5% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $70.52 million and approximately $30.36 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.00787171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00057504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.96 or 0.04670558 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

