MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $347,525.40 and approximately $77,534.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

