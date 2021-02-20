Metaverse ETP Market Cap Hits $19.55 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.03 or 0.03439797 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,861,944 coins and its circulating supply is 79,861,840 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.