Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 45.5% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $555,114.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.00493909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00409946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026944 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.