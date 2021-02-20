MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,306 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of MetLife worth $39,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

