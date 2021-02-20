M&G Credit Income Investment Trust (LON:MGCI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18). Approximately 92,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 240,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.75 ($1.19).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.71.

In other M&G Credit Income Investment Trust news, insider Richard Bole´at acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

