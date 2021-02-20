MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading 7.7% Higher

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.52 and last traded at $112.72. 298,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 406,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35.

