Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,983 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 384,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $80,830,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $240.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

