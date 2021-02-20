Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.