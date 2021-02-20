Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 384,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $80,830,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.