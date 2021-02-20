Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

