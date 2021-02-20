MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 68.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $423,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,850 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $963.72 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $672.04 and a 200-day moving average of $315.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,031.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.