Midas Price Hits $2.24 on Top Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Midas has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $2,711.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00004002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002769 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

