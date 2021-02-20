MiL.k (MLK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.58 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. MiL.k has a market cap of $29.58 million and approximately $54.15 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 106.9% higher against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.62 or 0.00476134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00081754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.08 or 0.00406556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026197 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

Buying and Selling MiL.k

MiL.k can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

