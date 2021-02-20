MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Cap of $212.34 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.83 or 0.00034555 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $212.34 million and $807,149.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00565287 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005985 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.13 or 0.02542172 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,706,085 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

