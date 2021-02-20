Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report sales of $131.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.21 million. Mimecast reported sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $498.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.50 million to $498.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $561.05 million to $564.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.33, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $215,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $425,618.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,665,100 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.