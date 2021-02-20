Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $721,960.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Minereum

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,447,143 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

