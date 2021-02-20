Minereum (MNE) Price Up 34.4% Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $6.37 million and $1.01 million worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00815190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.04 or 0.05018037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,441,955 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

