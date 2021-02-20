MintCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $747.00 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 212.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $747.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.