Mirai (MRI) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Mirai has traded 171.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mirai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $13,168.76 and $21.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002773 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a token. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 tokens. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Mirai Token Trading

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.