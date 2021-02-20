Mirror Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $64.53 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $246.50 million and approximately $64.53 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $6.82 or 0.00012049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00445714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00068152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00406759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024202 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,169,832 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

