Mirrored Amazon Price Down 7.6% This Week (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $126,643.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be purchased for $3,362.36 or 0.05858064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00517513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00084463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00078021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00414146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027599 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 3,066 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

