Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Tops One Day Volume of $362,930.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for $138.27 or 0.00243643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $362,930.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00466996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00081804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00401519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025589 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 66,478 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

