Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $8.94 million and $139,228.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $345.82 or 0.00610776 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.77 or 0.00485297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.69 or 0.00400375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00027773 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 25,850 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

