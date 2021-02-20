Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $17.80 on Major Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $252,870.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for $17.80 or 0.00031341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00472387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00081625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.00407241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 549,440 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

