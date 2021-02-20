Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Hits $26.41 on Major Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $559,687.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $26.41 or 0.00046274 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00519325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00413747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027634 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 361,458 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.