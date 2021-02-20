Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for $27.77 or 0.00049085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $596,839.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00486434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00089144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00402101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028140 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 361,458 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.