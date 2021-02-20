Mirrored Netflix Market Capitalization Achieves $10.44 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for about $567.66 or 0.00996305 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $10.44 million and $67,983.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.36 or 0.00481528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00068966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.00416675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 18,390 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

