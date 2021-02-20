Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $118,887.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $118,887.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for $12.87 or 0.00022755 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00445714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00068152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00406759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024202 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 660,294 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.