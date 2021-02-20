Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $8.67 million and $73,407.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for $41.33 or 0.00072409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00474078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00405647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 209,703 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.