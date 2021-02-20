Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Cap of $23.30 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and $8.70 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.40 or 0.00618199 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

