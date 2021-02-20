Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading Up 0.2%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

About Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

