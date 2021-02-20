Mixin (XIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $107.06 million and $1.30 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $201.10 or 0.00353199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,389 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.