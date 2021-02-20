Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Molina Healthcare worth $36,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

NYSE MOH opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

