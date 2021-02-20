MonaCoin One Day Volume Reaches $41.93 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $167.68 million and approximately $41.93 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00004562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,921.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.52 or 0.03418237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00402916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.64 or 0.01213569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.00457025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00408869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.97 or 0.00291423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002726 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

