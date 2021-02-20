Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is NorthRock Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,334 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 4.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $45,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,235,000 after purchasing an additional 706,145 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,282,006 shares of company stock worth $127,059,891. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 7,071,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665,872. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

