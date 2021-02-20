Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $77,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,282,006 shares of company stock worth $127,059,891. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

