Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $8.60 million and $40,120.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.22 or 0.00454465 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

