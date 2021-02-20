Monetha (MTH) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $190,694.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00771709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00040704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056983 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.15 or 0.04726982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.