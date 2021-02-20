Monkey Project (MONK) Price Tops $0.0080

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $96,186.54 and $337.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,025,772 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

