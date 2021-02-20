Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

MCO traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.42. 934,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,438. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.97. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

