MoonSwap (MOON) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $3,240.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.87 or 0.00408575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,029,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,007,973 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.