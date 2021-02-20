More Coin (MORE) Reaches One Day Volume of $29,875.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, More Coin has traded 106.8% higher against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $124,186.01 and $29,875.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00062891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.94 or 0.00854622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.74 or 0.04857663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018289 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

