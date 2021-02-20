Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $836.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $814.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $866.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $618.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

COOP stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

