mStable USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $338,976.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $47.16 million and $338,976.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,763.63 or 0.99869404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00040597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00126954 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 47,023,353 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

