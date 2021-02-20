MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Shares Up 0.5%

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.33. 29,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 20,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

About MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.