Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $7.96. Mullen Group shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 2,020 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.